Abusers target loved ones amid COVID-19 pandemic, domestic battery on the rise in Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police said nearly 70% of people booked into the Peoria County jail, Monday, faced preliminary charges involving domestic battery or abuse.

Over the last two months, abuse charges and calls have been increasing as families are stuck at home together.

Experts said these upticks relate to COVID-19 and the resulting stay-at-home orders taking an emotional toll.

“Everyone is hurting right now,” Brian Asbell, Peoria County Sheriff, said.

Asbell said the uncertainty of the pandemic is causing some people to express frustration in dangerous ways.

“Unfortunately, the release is against the person they love the most and it’s in their own household,” Asbell said.

He said he’s seen a 20% to a near 60% increase in domestic battery arrests compared to this time last year. However, he said that number may also be influenced by the department limiting other types of arrests into the jail, such as category B offenses.

“There’s many of our days where 100% of our bookings are domestic violence related,” Asbell said.

Asbell said domestic battery can include anyone living under the same roof, including spouses and children. He said there’s also been an increase in cases where parents have been the victims of their own children.

Carol Merna, CEO of the Center for Prevention of Abuse, said their shelter is hovering around 75% capacity and many may not feel comfortable reporting abuse.

“Abuse is about control,” Merna said. “Being isolated and being quarantined with the person that is abusing you is very difficult, it would make it very difficult to find the space to seek help.”

Merna said the center offers shelter to those afraid to go home and provides counseling for both survivors and abusers.

“We’re going to help them safety plan,” Merna said. “We’re going to help them discover if they’re at home and can’t leave what’s the safest room in your house. What are some strategies you can put in place to help keep you and your children safe.”

She said she hopes as the state starts to open up, more people will have access and the space to report abuse and that domestic violence is a pandemic in and of itself.

“The message we have for people who are being abused is we believe you and we’re here for you,” Merna said.

There is a crisis hotline for available 24 hours a day at 1-800-559-SAFE.