PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria will soon have a new sports store for Central Illinois athletes, but the Grand Opening of Academy Sports and Outdoors is after local kids’ shopping spree.

Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Peoria were each given $150 to buy whatever they wanted in the store.

Meghan Witmer, the Senior Public Relations Specialist for Academy Sports and Outdoors, enjoys seeing the joyful response from the little athlete shopping spree.

“When they first walked in it was like, eyes light up, it’s so overwhelming almost for them but it’s definitely fun to see them walk around the store, get what they want, especially if they’re shopping for their brothers and sisters too, hearing them think about it and talk about what they want, it’s exciting.”

Witmer also said that it means a lot to the store and their employees to be able to help the local community.

“It’s part of our core pillars in who we are so we’re here for the community, we want to make sure that everyone is able to get the gear they need and shop for what they want,” Witmer said.

The Grand Opening will be held on Friday. In addition, the store will donate an additional $2000 to the Boys and Girls Club to purchase equipment for even more kids.

The new store will bring 60 jobs to the community.