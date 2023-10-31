WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thanks to funding at the state and federal level, the intersection of Nofsinger Road and Route 24 in Washington will undergo a realignment project.

$4 million was secured by Rep. Darin LaHood (R) for the project, with an additional $3 million from the state of Illinois.

The project will construct a new road on what is now dirt, connecting Dallas Road and Route 24. There will be a traffic light placed at the new intersection, with hopes of increasing public safety.

Nofsinger Road has been the site of several accidents and deaths over the years, with the road not being constructed for the amount of traffic it currently receives.

Several community leaders attended this morning’s ground-breaking ceremony, including LaHood and Washington Mayor Gary Manier.

LaHood said the project will modernize the intersection.

“It’s going to help with safety and the citizens here and also create a bicycle path and a pedestrian pass that’ll be great for Washington, so I’m proud to secure the 4 million dollars,” he said.

Mayor Manier said the project has been in the works for a decade, but the city finally received the necessary funding last year. Now, it’s time for construction to begin.

“We plugged it a couple years, hoping to someday get grants and it took 10 years before we were recognized enough to be able to get some grants and we’re excited,” he said.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the Spring of 2024. The city of Washington received federal funding as a result of the Congressional Community Funding Project.