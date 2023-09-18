DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — The Dunlap School District said everything is clear after a lockdown notification was activated Monday.

According to Dunlap’s Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction & Human Resources Matt Andrews, the notification was accidentally activated at about 9:25 a.m.

An “all clear” was sent out at about 9:29 a.m. The cause of the false alarm is being investigated, so the school can work to prevent future false alarms.

Andrews also stated that the school district is thankful for the staff and students who quickly responded and the administration who worked to resolve the situation.