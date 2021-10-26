Accidental chimney fire in Peoria causes $4,000 in damage

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A chimney fire at 414 W. Hanssler Pl. in Peoria caused $4,000 in damage at 9:22 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25.

The fire was extinguished in 17 minutes with help from Peoria Firefighters.

Firefighters saw flames coming from the chimney, as well as smoke inside the one-and-a-half-story home. Crews were able to extinguish flames inside the fireplace.

Another crew went to the roof and extinguished the remaining fire in the chimney.

The fire was confined to the chimney and there was no damage done inside the home.

The structure was ventilated, so the one occupant was able to stay in the home after the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

