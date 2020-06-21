Accidental kitchen fire leaves eight people displaced

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An apartment fire early Sunday morning leaves eight people displaced.

Peoria Firefighters responded to 301 NE Jefferson at around 6:30 a.m. because a smoke detector went off in a multistory apartment complex. According to responding crews, they found heavy smoke in the hall on the fifth floor. Inside a unit on the fifth floor, crews said the stove and the countertop near the stove had a small fire.

Nine people were in the complex during the time of the fire. Crews said it took about 20 minutes to put the fire out. No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross will provide temporary housing for eight of the nine residents.

The investigator determined the cause of the fire was accidental.