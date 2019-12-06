Acclaimed author James Patterson gives holiday bonuses to local booksellers

PEORIA, Ill. — Bookstore employees from across the U.S., including central Illinois, are receiving a $500 bonus from bestselling author James Patterson for the holidays.
Patterson announced Thursday that 500 gifts of $500 each — 100 of those gifts going to children’s booksellers — would be handed out for his annual Holiday Bookseller Bonus Program. The recipients were chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 nominations, with applications based on the question “Why does this bookseller deserve a holiday bonus?”
The following booksellers received this year’s holiday bonuses:
- Jessica Stephenson of Lit. on Fire Used Books in Peoria
- Cindy Baker of I Know You Like A Book in Peoria Heights
- Stephanie Friend of The Book Nook in Washington
“I’ve said this many times before, but I can’t say it enough: booksellers save lives,” Patterson said in a statement. “Children’s booksellers especially — they guide children to books they’ll genuinely enjoy and in turn create a new generation of readers. I’m happy to be able to acknowledge them and the important work they do in any way that I can this holiday season.”
The program is administered by Patterson and the American Booksellers Association, which represents the country’s independent bookstores.