PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It appears Planned Parenthood has been a target of Tyler Massengill’s for at least two years.

On Wednesday, Massengill was federally charged for the malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage and destroy, and the attempt to damage and destroy, a building used in interstate commerce.

In a Facebook post from two years ago, Massengill wrote “Shootings in Texas, Florida, and Michigan? And a bomb in Nashville… will you all please realize what’s going on.”

Comments in the thread from Massengill included conspiratorial references to a “nasty cabal that is trying to overthrow the United States.” He then went on to say “I think we will all be called to fight for what we believe in.”

One person commented “throwing rocks?” to which Massengill replied “lol f*ck the rocks unless were [sic] gonna smash planned parenthood!”

Massengill has also been in and out of prison in the Illinois Department of Corrections between 2008 and 2018. He was incarcerated for burglary in June 2008 and paroled in July 2009, then re-admitted as a parole violator from June 2010 to December 2010.

He was sent to prison again for theft in December 2016 and paroled in April 2017, then re-admitted as a parole violator from October 2017 to January 2018.

Since March 2022, Massengill has been on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence.

Massengill is facing up to 40 years in federal prison for charges in connection to the Planned Parenthood arson. He is due back in court on February 1.