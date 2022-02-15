PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of murdering a two-year-old girl has been indicted on two first-degree murder charges.

Shamari R. Williams was originally arrested for domestic battery, but when the death of Emorri Green was ruled a homicide, it was upgraded to first-degree murder.

Court documents allege Williams “personally hit” Green with a belt and/or his hands, knowing it would cause her bodily harm, and that her death was a result of the “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior indicative of wanton cruelty” by Williams.

Williams remains in custody and his bond has been set at $1 million. An arraignment has been scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m.

Presiding over the case will be Judge Katherine S. Gorman. The assigned state’s attorney is Donna Cruz.