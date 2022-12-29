BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The trial date for a Bloomington man accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring another was delayed again Thursday.

Michael Bakana appeared in court with a newly hired defense attorney. Bakana had previously represented himself.

His new attorney argued for the trial to be continued, so he could have enough time to review all the evidence. The judge agreed and set the final pre-trial to March 2.

The state argued against the trial being pushed back and argued that it was against the Victim’s Rights Act. The judge disagreed and said that two years in a homicide trial is a reasonable time for a verdict.

Bakana is on trial for allegedly shooting and killing Mariah Petracca outside of Daddio’s nightclub in downtown Bloomington.

Bakana posted bond and was released from custody in October.

The jury trial is set to begin the week of March 13.