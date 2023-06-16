HENRY, Ill. (WMBD)– A local Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a car crashed into a government building early Friday morning.

According to Henry County Sheriff’s Facebook, a car traveling on Route 34 veered off the road and traveled onto the Emergency Management Office on 4424 Us Hwy 34.

The vehicle struck the building before blowing through the wall. No one was inside the building at the time of the crash.

We always knew Henry County First Responders were the best in the business, but now we can officially give our own 4-star Yelp review. Thankfully no one was injured and our partners took great care of us. A huge Thank You to the Sheriff’s Office, Kewanee Fire Dept., Kewanee Community Fire Dist. and Werner Restoration/1800-Board-up. Henry County OEM

20-year-old Nickolas Ingle has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and driving under the influence.

No other information is available at this time.