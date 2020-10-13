Accused killer of four-year-old boy appears in court again, no trial date set yet

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Lesli Jett, a woman accused of killing her boyfriend’s four-year-old son, was back in court Tuesday morning for a status hearing.
The defense said they are still trying to lock down a couple of witnesses before going to trial. Tazewell County Judge Katherine Gorman gave them 30 more days.
Jett appeared in person on Tuesday instead of the usual zoom call. She faces up to 100 years in prison if convicted of any of the three first degree murder charges.
The next hearing is set for Friday, Nov. 13. A trial date has not been announced.
