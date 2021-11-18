Accused killer of Manual High School student pleads not guilty

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the three accused of murdering Manual High School senior Jerry Snipes Jr. has pleaded not guilty.

Tyranique White was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery.

A public defender entered pleas of not guilty on White’s behalf, and she is expected back in court on Jan. 13.

As previously reported, members of the Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division arrested Jeremy Moore Jr. near S. Western Ave. and W. Ann St.

Moore was arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Later, he was also charged in connection with the death of Snipes.

Gary Irby III was already being housed in the Peoria County Jail for unrelated charges. But Thursday, Oct. 28, he was arrested by detectives with the Peoria Police Criminal Investigations Division. He also faces a first-degree murder charge.

According to a Peoria Police press release, White turned herself into Peoria Police Detectives Friday, Oct 29. She was arrested for first-degree murder and obstruction of justice and was taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.