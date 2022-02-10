PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man accused of two shootings deadly Jan. 1 shootings in Peoria pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Robert A. White is accused of murdering Daniela Jackson in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street and Bridget Ross in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

He is facing two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery related to each woman’s death.

Peoria Police said they received information about White’s whereabouts on Wednesday. Members of the Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division, Peoria Police Special Response Team, and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force located White and brought him into custody.

Thursday, White was appointed a public defender and a not guilty plea was entered for all counts.

White will be back in court on April 14 for a scheduling hearing. His tentative trial date is set for April 25.