Accused tot killer back in court, trial set for March

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman accused of beating and killing her boyfriend’s son appeared in felony court Friday.

Lesli Jett, 33, of East Peoria will stand trial in March for the brutal beating death of Tate Thurman, 4, in Feb. 2020.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys told Circuit Judge Paul P. Gilfillan they had their witnesses ready to proceed forward with the trial.

The two parties will meet again Feb. 5 for a pre-trial conference.

The trial is expected to begin March 1.

Jett is facing four felonies including three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery to a child.

If found guilty, she could face up to 100 years in prison.

Jett plead not guilty to all charges in March of last year.