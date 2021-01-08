Accused tot killer back in court, trial set for March

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tazewell County woman accused of beating and killing her boyfriend’s son appeared in felony court Friday.

Lesli Jett, 33, of East Peoria will stand trial in March for the brutal beating death of Tate Thurman, 4, in Feb. 2020.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys told Circuit Judge Paul P. Gilfillan they had their witnesses ready to proceed forward with the trial.

The two parties will meet again Feb. 5 for a pre-trial conference.

The trial is expected to begin March 1.

Jett is facing four felonies including three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery to a child.

If found guilty, she could face up to 100 years in prison.

Jett plead not guilty to all charges in March of last year.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News