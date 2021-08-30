Ackerman Family Farms opens for Fall season

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Monday Ackerman Family Farms in Morton opened its doors for the fall season. Regular customers have been eagerly waiting for the farm’s soft opening.

“We’ve had a lot of people pull in our drive and ask ‘are you open yet? And I say ‘Monday, we’re going to be open Monday’, ” said Ackerman Family Farms owner John Ackerman.

This year they’ve added some new things for guests in addition to picking out their pumpkins.

“Every year we try to add a few varieties of pumpkins. Just something new, Maybe it’s one that someone has bred or one they’ve discovered somewhere in the world. So, we’ve got a few different varieties of pumpkins. We have new animals, which is always great. People look forward to the baby goats and this is neat having a baby alpaca this year.”

Last year the farm saw a boost in business the due in part to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Last year was kind of crazy. We were one of those businesses that won because people wanted so desperately to get out and do something. I mean you hate to have a great year because of something like a pandemic, but none the less we we’re really grateful that people came out. They were so appreciative and so nice to us,” said Ackerman.

Morton’s Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, Leigh Ann Brown says Ackerman Family Farms, and the other local pumpkin farms opening, are a boon to the city.

“It’s another way to welcome people to the pumpkin capital of the world and get people out and about and shopping local, supporting local, and having those great outdoor experiences. And of course, get geared up for the Morton Pumpkin Festival, ” said Brown.

Ackerman is just glad to see his work this summer pay off as the fall season gets underway.

“You go from being kind of ramped up like ‘I’ve got to get it growing. I’ve got to get it already’ and then you start into the actual harvest, and it can be kind of stressful, but it’s also a time of blessings. You really get to see the results of your labor,” said Ackerman

Ackerman says they will also follow the state mask mandate.

Staff and guests will be asked to mask up when inside the shopping area.