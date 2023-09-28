PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– ACLU of Illinois will be hosting an event at Bradley University to discuss the recent rise of book-banning legislation.

Next week is the start of “Banned Book Week” which highlights the value of open access to information.

Participants will discuss the campaigns against literature addressing LGBTQ+ themes, racism, sexism, and how individuals can take action to support the freedom to read.

The event is open to the public and will be held Oct. 4 at the Westlake Hall Room 116 at Bradley from 6-7:30 p.m.

Illinois became the first state to outlaw book bans when Pritzker signed HB2789 back in August, which protects the freedom of libraries to acquire materials without external limitations.