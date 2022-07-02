PEORIA Ill. (WMBD)– After the overturn of Roe V Wade, the American Civil liberties Union was hoping to spread awerness for womans rights.

The Peaceful protest met on the corner of University and Main Street with nearly 100 locals in attendance.

ACLU’s President Kristen Meierkord was thrilled with the turnout.

“Its great to have this kind of turnout, we just have to keep the momentum up” said Meierkord

Many of the people in attendance had been personally effected by the supreme court ruling that came last week. Alesha Scott is a mother who said this issue is one she thinks about for her and for her daughter.

“The fact that i am being told what to do by my country on a daily basis that my medical care, that my decisions for my body, my daughter and her body, for my nieces and sisters. It hurts” said Scott.

