ACTIVE SCENE: Police stand-off in Goodfield

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are currently in a stand-off in Goodfield late Wednesday.
According to Brian Murphy of Woodford County 911, police were originally called to do a wellness check at the location on the 200 block of Robinson st.
Deer Creek and Illinois State Police are at the scene.
WMBD has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated.
