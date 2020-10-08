ACTIVE SCENE: Police stand-off in Goodfield

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are currently in a stand-off in Goodfield late Wednesday.

According to Brian Murphy of Woodford County 911, police were originally called to do a wellness check at the location on the 200 block of Robinson st.

Deer Creek and Illinois State Police are at the scene.

WMBD has a crew on the scene. This story will be updated.

