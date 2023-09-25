PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police arrested a man with active warrants and the other person in the car with him early Sunday morning.

A Peoria police news release confirms that officers saw a wanted person sitting inside a parked car near the 2200 block of W. Humboldt Street around 1:45 a.m.

Officers approached the car and arrested 35-year-old Desean Jackson without incident for two active warrants.

However, the passenger of the car attempted to flee when officers detained him and physically resisted attempts to put him into custody. During the scuffle, he produced a loaded handgun. Officers were able to disarm him before placing him into custody.

25-year-old Amorta Nelson was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID Card, resisting police, theft, and an active warrant.

Both have been transported to Peoria County Jail.