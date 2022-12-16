ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Actor Chad Coleman is the lead role in TV One’s holiday film, “A Christmas Prayer.”

Coleman plays Pastor Andre Dillard, who Coleman said had a “questionable past.”

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan interviewed Coleman about the holiday film. Coleman tells him about his upcoming projects, which includes a supervillain role in The CW’s “Superman & Lois.”

“Best known for playing fan-favorite ‘Tyreese’ in the wildly popular, Golden Globe-nominated AMC series “The Walking Dead,” “Dennis ‘Cutty’ Wise” in Emmy® award-nominated HBO drama series “The Wire,” ‘Klyden’ in Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville” and his memorable recurring role as ‘Z’ from “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” critically-acclaimed television, film and stage actor Chad L. Coleman is set to star in the lead role of his first holiday film A CHRISTMAS PRAYER premiering Sunday, December 11th at 7/6c on TV One. It follows Andre Dillard (Coleman), a former alcoholic and now respected Pastor of a small, hometown church who is accused of a vicious crime and his sullied past comes back to haunt him. He fights to prove his innocence and ultimately save his church, right before Christmas,” Coleman’s PR agency sent WMBD.

Coleman is the supervillain in season 3 of The CW’s hit-series, “Superman & Lois.” He plays Bruno Mannheim. Coleman teases ahead to the season that debuts on Tuesday, March 14th.

The CW announced “Superman & Lois” will run every Tuesday night at 7:00 CT.