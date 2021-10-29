Actor Jay Lycurgo talks future of Titans’ Tim Drake, recaps Season 3

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — From Titans newcomer to becoming a fan favorite.

Actor Jay Lycurgo plays Tim Drake in season 3 of DC Titans on HBO Max. Lycurgo’s Tim Drake is a genius detective. He’s figured the Bat-family out pretty well without telling anyone or even meeting Gotham’s heroes. His family owns Gotham Golden Noodle House, and his parents become an integral part of the show later in Season 3 when the Titans fight to retake Gotham from Jonathan Crane (Scarecrow).

Drake is known as Batman’s “third Robin.” The first is Dick Grayson, now Nightwing, played by actor Brenton Thwaites.

Then comes Robin-turned-Red Hood, played by Curran Walters.

There’s been excitement about his arrival on the show ever since it was announced. Showrunner Greg Walker told WMBD’s Matt Sheehan back in July that Lycurgo is “buoyant” and “charismatic.”

“He has so much craft as an actor. He really captures that energy as Tim Drake,” Walker said. “We’ve had three energetic presences of people who were more on the innocent side. We had Gar, we had Jason Todd, and now we have Tim Drake. People, who are enamored with the idea of the adult male superhero and what does it mean?”

Lycurgo spoke to Sheehan about his role in Season 3 and the future of Tim Drake.

