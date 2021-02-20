Actress Jennie Garth wins big for Central Illinois Foodbank

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois native is donating more than $160,000 to the Central Illinois Foodbank.

Actress Jennie Garth, of Urbana, won the money on an episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” Thursday, Feb. 18.

Adam Handy, Partner Resource Coordinator at Central Illinois Food Bank, said they did not know she won until the episode aired.

“We, like everyone else, were surprised to learn that she brought home so much bacon, pardon the pun,” Handy said.

He said the funds will help the food bank during these hard times, where many in Central Illinois are food insecure.

“We know over 120,000 people in southern and central Illinois– based on Feeding America figures– are food insecure. So they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. What that breaks down to is one in seven individuals, or more alarming, one in four children.” Adam handy, partner resource coordinator, central illinois food bank

“We know that with everything that’s happening with the pandemic and with joblessness, all of those things cause a ripple effect,” Handy said. “And we know that those things are not isolated incidents and they touch everything. So when you see jobless numbers go up, you know that that means longer lines at the food distributions.”

Handy said this “is a call for all of us to do more, not to pat ourselves on the back for what has been done.”

Handy said the money helps the food bank continue to provide its usual services in a time of greater need.