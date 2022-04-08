GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Local students got a chance to learn about jobs that can be found right here in Central Illinois.

More than 25 professionals, including our own meteorologists Adam Sherwinski, participated in Germantown Hills District #69 Middle School Career Day.

Adam presented and spoke to dozens of students within four different groups about Meteorology and the news industry. One student said he’s glad professionals came out to help students figure out what they would like to do.

“It’s really inspiring and interesting that a lot of people have found their passion and like trying to encourage others to find it too,” said Germantown Hills District #69 7th grade student Nathan Allonso.

Some of the other professionals that attended included graphic design and engineering.