Adams and Jefferson Street conversions awaiting federal funding

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Public Works is awaiting funding from Congress on a $5 million project to convert Adams and Jefferson Streets into two-way traffic.

The funding, previously introduced to Congress by Cheri Bustos, would be used to purchase new signals at eight intersections, additional bump-outs, and new ADA ramps. Peoria Public Works officials said they are still waiting for the final green light from Congress, which will solidify the funding.

“Cheri Bustos is lobbying for us. She is very supportive of it, and we appreciate [that.] It’s passed the first round of hearings for the committee, and we hope it makes it to the full [go] by Congress,” said Peoria Public Works Director Rick Powers.

He said once passed, more in-depth planning will begin and the project should be completed by 2024.