Adams and Jefferson Streets to be converted into 2-way thanks to INVEST in America Act

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) helped pass the INVEST in America Act Thursday, which includes a conversion to Adams and Jefferson Streets.

The INVEST in America Act is a $715 billion bill which, according to a report, will “begin to rebuild America’s infrastructure, modernizing roads, bridges, transit, rail, drinking water and wastewater structures, while putting the nation’s economy back on track.”

Throughout the state, five projects have received the green light. Locally, Adams and Jefferson Streets will be converted into a two-way street in Downtown Peoria. According to previous reporting, the project could cost an estimated $5 million.

“I’m glad that these five projects have been included in the INVEST in America Act. Today’s vote is the next step in a long process to make these projects a reality, and I look forward to working with my colleagues as we continue to develop an infrastructure package the likes of which we have not seen in generations,” Congresswoman Bustos said.

The act also devotes billions of dollars to infrastructure programs such as roads, transit and clean water.