PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the ramp from Adams Street (Illinois 29) to eastbound McClugage Bridge (U.S. 150) will close at 9 a.m. on Thursday for emergency joint repairs.

The closure has been deemed necessary for the emergency repairs on the bridge and is expected to last about two hours.

IDOT said motorists can expect delays and should allow themselves more time for trips through the area.

To avoid the work area, the use of alternate routes should be considered if possible. Drivers are urged to pay attention to the conditions and signs in the work area, obey the posted speed limits, and refrain from using mobile devices, and keep alert for workers and equipment in the area.

For more information on statewide IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 4 updates, follow IDOT’s X account at @IDOTDistrict4 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com and gettingaroundpeoria.com.