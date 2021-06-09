Adams St. and Jefferson St. in downtown Peoria could turn into 2-way streets

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Two downtown streets in Peoria could be getting a makeover.

A new infrastructure project spearheaded by congresswoman Cheri Busto would change Jefferson Street. from a one-way to a two-way. The $5 million project would also make the same change to Adams Street. Bustos said if completed the changes would provide direct access to businesses and I-74 Eastbound.

Peoria’s city engineer said a few decades ago the theory behind the one-way streets was to move traffic quickly.

“It’s not great to have speeding traffic downtown, it’s not good for businesses because people are going through and not stopping,” said Peoria City Engineer, Andrea Klopfenstein.

She said another big concern- people driving too fast for pedestrians walking by.

“Since it’s a one-way, cars are going by really fast in one direction and I think it will slow traffic down and that will be really good,” said Kenny’s Westside Pub Owner, Sean Kenny.

Kenny said it would also make the route easier to navigate.

“I’m really excited about it, I think it will be great for all the businesses around here, it makes it less confusing for the customers coming down and finding a place to park or finding a way to get back to where they are going say to the interstate,” said Kenny.

The City of Peoria has applied for the grants, so now it’s a waiting game. City reps are hoping to get started on the project next year which is estimated to take 2 years to complete.

Bustos also announced infrastructure projects for East Moline, Galena, Rockford, and Stephenson county.