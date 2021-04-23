Adams St. ramp onto McClugage bridge closing in May

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced the ramp from northbound Adams St. onto the McClugage Bridge will be closing on Monday, May 3.

The ramp is closing due to construction that will be taking place on the eastbound McClugage bridge. A new traffic signal will be installed to allow for a detour on to eastbound War Memorial drive from northbound Adams St. to cross the bridge.

This new traffic pattern will remain in place until the opening of the new McClugage Bridge, which is expected to be completed in 2022 or 2023.

The new bridge is expected to deliver improved capacity and safety, reduce travel time, and accommodate bicycles and pedestrians.

More information about the project can be found on IDOT’s website.