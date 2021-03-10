Adams Street overpass near Bartonville closed temporarily due to fire Wednesdasy morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Adams Street between Interstate 474 and Oregon Street was temporarily closed as crews battle a fire at Allied Iron & Steel.

The fire was in the 2600 block of West Clark Street, at a scrapyard.

The call came in at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the smoke and high winds caused a serious problem, the Peoria fire chief said.

The road was re-opened at 12:15 p.m.

WMBD has a crew live at the scene. This story will be updated.

