Additional 194 cases, no deaths reported in tri-county area Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No new deaths, but an increase of 194 COVID-19 cases were reported in the tri-county area on Tuesday.
Peoria County reported an increase of 79 cases for a total of 12,844, Tazewell County reported an increase of 91 cases for a total of 10,136 and Woodford County an additional 24 cases for a total of 2,770 cases.
The death toll remains at 385.
