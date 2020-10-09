More COVID-19 testing sites coming to Peoria County

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are two additional COVID-19 testing sites coming to Peoria County in October.

The drive-through and walk-up sites in Bartonville and Chillicothe will offer free nasal swab tests. Anyone can be tested and results will available within four-to-seven days. Participants will be asked to bring their insurance cards, but they can still be tested if they do not have insurance. You do not have to live in the Tri-County area to be tested either.

The locations and dates are as followed:

Limestone Community Pool 1605 W. Garfield Ave, Bartonville Friday, Oct. 16 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Chillicothe Public Library 430 N. Bradley Ave, Chillicothe Oct. 28, 29, and 30 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.



