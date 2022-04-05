PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There are two additional spots for coffee and food in Downtown Peoria, as two local business owners have opened their doors to the public at the end of March.

“It feels amazing to say, ‘Hey, in 2022 was when things started coming back downtown, and we were a part of that,'” said Great Harvest Bread Company owner, Craig Janssen.

You may have heard of these Peoria-owned shops, CXT Roasting Company reopened its downtown location, and Great Harvest Bread Company expanded with its third location inside the OSF Healthcare Ministry headquarters.

Breaking ground and breaking bread, the downtown store along Adams St. is a project he’s been working on for more than two years.

“If you didn’t live in Peoria, if you didn’t live in Morton, you may have never heard of Great Harvest … well now we are in a whole new area and reaching a new demographic which is great for us,” said Janssen.

Janssen said they opened on March 29 for a soft opening. The official ribbon cutting will be on April 13 at 11 a.m. Janssen said OSF’s investment in the downtown area is creating more foot traffic.

“We’re seeing through OSF a resurgence. People are coming back to work here,” said Janssen.

Just down the street, a familiar coffee shop is back after closing due to the pandemic in 2019.

“We closed this just before covid happened in March,” said CXT Roasting Company owner, Tristan Popadziuk.

Popadziuk said he originally opened the shop at 309B Main St, Peoria, IL in 2016.

“Something that I’ve been wanting to do since opening this downtown location, is really bring more life to downtown to highlight our space and the buildings,” said Popadziuk.

Popadziuk said they have remodeled, and temporary hours are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“It was always our intention to hold onto the space being our first location,” said Popadziuk.