PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that additional funding will be coming to local transit projects Tuesday.

According to a press release, $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit projects. This funding is part of the third round of awards for the Rebuild Illinois capital program.

Gov. Pritzker stated that his goal for the funding is to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.

“I’m proud to announce the third round of Rebuild Illinois projects — 32 downstate transit partners both rural and urban — who will receive a total investment of nearly $114 million,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This third round of grants will increase transportation options and create more good-paying jobs across downstate Illinois. Collectively under my administration, we’ve invested billions of dollars to revitalize downstate communities, more than any administration in Illinois history.”

Some of the local projects that will receive funding include:

Greater Peoria Mass Transit District (CityLink) – Bus replacement – $5,317,900

Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System (Connect Transit) – Microtransit/paratransit storage and workforce development facility – $8,000,000

Bloomington-Normal Public Transit System (Connect Transit) – On-demand neighborhood access microtransit vehicles – $1,600,000

McLean County – Shop equipment – $285,000

A full list of projects is available here: