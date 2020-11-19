ADM, InnovaFeed announce construction of world’s largest insect protein facility in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD) — The world’s largest insect protein production site will be built in Decatur, ADM and InnovaFeed have announced.

The facility will be owned and operated by InnovaFeed and will co-locate with ADM’s Decatur corn processing complex, with ADM supplying feedstocks, waste heat, and more.

“We are very pleased to launch this ambitious project, working alongside ADM and Illinois state partners as InnovaFeed expands to provide sustainable solutions to meet the fast growing demand for insect feed in the US and worldwide,” said Clement Ray, CEO and co-founder of InnovaFeed.

Insect feed has become an increasingly popular protein ingredient for the agriculture and aquaculture industries, as demand for animal feed has now reached an all-time high and consumers look for food that is sustainably and responsibly grown, according to a press release.

“The city of Decatur is pleased to partner with InnovaFeed to bring this unique and innovative facility to our community,” said Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe.

InnovaFeed already operates two insect production facilities in France, including what is today the world’s largest. The Decatur facility represents InnovaFeed’s first international project.

“InnovaFeed’s decision to bring their first ever international facility and state-of-the-art agriculture technology to Illinois is a vote of confidence for our state, and a win for our farming communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

Construction of the new high-capacity facility is expected to create more than 280 direct and 400 indirect jobs in the Decatur region by the second phase.

“The announcement that ADM and InnovaFeed will begin construction on the world’s largest insect protein facility in Decatur is big news for our city and Illinois agriculture. This new facility will create hundreds of jobs in central Illinois. I’m thrilled to welcome the ADM, InnovaFeed expansion in Decatur,” said State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur).

Construction is targeted to begin in 2021, pending necessary permitting and approvals and production will come in two phases. When both are complete, the plant would have a target annual production capacity of 60,000 metric tons of animal feed protein derived from Hermetia Illucens, a type of fly with exceptional nutritional qualities; the plant will also have the capability to produce 20,000 metric tons every year of oils for poultry and swine rations, and 400,000 metric tons of fertilizer.

“Congratulations to the local team that was instrumental in bringing these jobs to Decatur! Nicole Bateman at the EDC and Mayor Moore-Wolfe have much to be proud of, and a big thanks, of course, to ADM. Their collective hard work and team efforts have brought some much-needed good news and a real shot in the arm for Decatur, Macon County, and the whole region. Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to make this major development a reality,” said Senator Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet).