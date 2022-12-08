The director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode, spoke with us about their Adopt-an-Animal program. The program helps the zookeepers provide daily animal care and enrichment for the animals. Each adoption comes with an animal certificate, an animal photo, and an animal fact sheet. At higher tiers, adopting an animal can also come with even more special perks.



Yvonne Strode also brought Meatball to hang out with us during the interview. She talked more about how to find the best pet for your family, as well as how the Big Cat Act has impacted the Peoria Zoo.



Check out our interview to learn more!



The Peoria Zoo is open to the public. To find out more about their programs and upcoming events, you can visit their website.



