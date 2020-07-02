Adult literacy grants awarded to local agencies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced a series of grants that are being used to help adult literacy, and several Peoria-area agencies are on the list.

In a news release, White’s office announced 107 local literacy programs in Illinois will share $5,596,894 in money administered through the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office and their Adult Literacy Program.

Among the local agencies which will receive the money:

The Peoria Regional Office of Education will receive $60,597 for its ROE Adult Literacy program.

Neighborhood House will receive $51,488 for its Adult Volunteer Literacy Program.

The Pekin YWCA will receive $65,000 for the Heart of Illinois Adult Literacy Center.

The Bloomington Regional Office of Education will receive $75,038 for the STAR Adult Literacy Program.

White said in the news release that more than 13,500 students stateside will be served by Adult Literacy programs. “I will continue to do all I can to ensure that all citizens of this state have access to quality literacy programs giving them the skills that put them on the path to lifelong learning,” said White.

