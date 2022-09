PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning.

Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m.

According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. The male is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation.