PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Advance Auto Parts and the Peoria Police Department are partnering to help motorists address vehicle equipment issues.

Advance Auto Parts is donating $1,500 worth of $25 gift cards to the department. Officers now have the option to give drivers a gift card to fix minor car issues such as a broken taillight, instead of issuing a ticket or citation. Noe Ozaeta, district manager for Advance Auto Parts, said he is happy to improve community relations.

“Getting out there, helping the relationship between the PD and the community, and also providing a service to the community where they can come in and instead of putting them down a financial rabbit hole, just being able to be that blessing for someone and get them taken care of with their problems on their vehicles,” Ozaeta said.

The idea for this initiative came from Peoria police officer Marques Smith, who thinks this will have a major impact.

“Some people just don’t have the funds to be able to do a lot of things, I’m always thinking of the single mother, the single father, everybody that could possibly be impacted by this because they just simply don’t have,” Smith said.

The gift cards are valid in-store and online. There are only 60 gift cards available.