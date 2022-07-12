PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Advanced Medical Transport leaders on Tuesday donated $500 to the Tri-County Urban League for a school supply drive.

“Fill the Fire Truck”, a school supply drive for students attending Peoria Public Schools, is spearheaded by the Peoria Fire Department, Tri-County Urban League, Peoria Firefighters Local 50 and Peoria Afro-American Firefighters.

Josh Bradshaw, community resource manager with Advanced Medical Transport, said the donation is a different way to support the community.

“As partners with all the first responders, we do good for the community each day in ways that aren’t so visible. But when an opportunity like this arises, it makes us all feel good we can come together in a non-emergency capacity and give back a little bit to the community in this way.”

Peoria firefighter Scott Howard came up with the school supply drive concept and approached the Tri-County Urban League to make it a reality.

“When I get to see other organizations like AMT who we see on a daily basis, really show some buy-in into what we’re trying to do and actually coordinate with us so that we can really make the biggest impact in a lot of teachers and students’ lives, it really brings a sense of fulfilment that I’ve never seen before,” Howard said.

Howard said so far they have collected 112 backpacks and $2,700 for school supplies.

“Being able to put in all this hard work and effort, and seeing everyone jump in and really try to coordinate together, it lets me know that this city is strong together,” he said.

Howard said they are looking to partner with local stores as well.

The backpacks and school supplies will be given to Peoria Public School students on July 30 during Tri-County Urban League’s “Back to School Bash.”

Donations will be accepted through July 30 at all Peoria fire stations and Tri-County Urban League.