Advanced Technology Services making 20,000 Omni-flex face shields for OSF Healthcare workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A global factory maintenance company, headquartered in Peoria, is creating durable and reusable face shields for healthcare workers around the state.

20,000 Omni-flex face shields are being created for OSF Healthcare workers by Advanced Technology Services.

The company created over 2,200 masks on Tuesday alone.

Mary Zehr, Senior Repair Technician for ATS, says what makes these masks different is they can be washed and reused.

“We were able to source some poly-carbonate materials that were bleach-resistant. That was a big concern of theirs, that they’re able to clean them with bleach, so any material we used had to be able to handle that bleach,” Zehr said.

Eric Webb of Pointcore Inc., a division of OSF Healthcare, says these face shields will help the healthcare system be in a much better place than where they were at the beginning of the Pandemic.

“We’re in a really good position. But this option for ATS, I think, is really different. Because of the comfort, because of the durability, because we can almost assign one to a mission partner caring for patients. This means we don’t have to worry about not having face shields as many in the healthcare industry are scrambling with right now,” Webb said.

Webb says OSF usually uses recyclable face shields, now they won’t have to.

“This will absolutely last us through the Pandemic, in fact we also believe that this could be a new option for OSF Healthcare,” Webb said.

Zehr says these face shields are custom-built for exactly what OSF Healthcare requested for its healthcare workers on the front lines.

“We looked at comfort, and we came up with a couple different designs, which they took back to their nurses, and through collaboration between them and us we came up with a face shield that they like,” Zehr said.

These 20,000 face shields will be distributed to all 14 OSF Healthcare hospitals around the state.