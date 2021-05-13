Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations discuss city’s progress in hiring its next police chief

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held its monthly virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The main goal of the committee is to help improve interactions between police and citizens. One of the main discussion points during the meeting was the progress of hiring the next Peoria Police Chief.

Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich shared an updated statement about where the city stands in hiring its next police chief.

Urich stated that four candidates have undergone their first round of interviews over zoom with over 20 community leaders.

City Manager Urich stated he will be collecting feedback from the first round of interviews to select candidates to bring in for face-to-face interviews with the mayor and members of the city council.

After the face-to-face interviews, the names of the finalists for the position will be released to the public.

Peoria Police Interim Chief Doug Theobald said he expects the city to choose the next Chief by June.

The Committee is also continuing to work on its next town hall series. The town halls will take place once a month from June- August, on the fourth Thursday of the month.

Andre Allen said the committee is planning to invite more community groups and leaders, and have dedicated themes for the next three town halls.

Anyone who would like to attend the next virtual meeting can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org for the Zoom link.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.