Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations encouraging residents to take Police Chief survey

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations encouraged residents to take part in the city’s Police Chief survey during their town hall Thursday, March 4.

The survey is available online, with paper copies available at all Peoria Public Library locations. The survey asks 11 questions, including what personality traits you would like to see in the next police chief, and what skills you think are most essential for the job.

The survey closes on March 19. Peoria Police Interim Chief Doug Theobald said with the current timeline, a new police chief could be selected in May.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.