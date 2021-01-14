Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations hold virtual meeting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

One of the main goals of the committee is to help improve interactions between police and citizens.

During the meeting the discussed current complaints, and gave residents a chance to address the committee.

The committee also discussed making the zoom link to the meeting more available to the public. Currently, the meeting link is only given to those who request it.

The meeting are recorded, and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.