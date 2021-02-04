Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations hold virtual town hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held a virtual town hall at 6:00 p.m. Thursday.

The main goal of the committee is to help improve interactions between police and citizens. One of the main discussion points during the town hall was about the next Peoria Police Chief.

Peoria resident Zach Kroehler said there were several qualities he would like to see in the next police chief.

“I think they should be good at building consensus, they need to be able to set the direction for the police department, they need to have a vision for what they think policing is like,” Kroehler said. “Someone who is honest has integrity, and is well-spoken.”

Peoria Police Interim Chief Doug Theobald said the job listing has been posted for the position, and the process will take time.

“Selecting a police chief takes time, it is not like something you see at a normal job interview, there is a whole process involved in it,” Theobald said.

Theobald also said the city manager will be reaching out to community members and groups to help choose the next police chief.

Anyone who would like to attend the next meeting can contact Christina Kirby for the Zoom link.

The meeting are recorded, and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.