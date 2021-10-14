Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations plans future town hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held its monthly virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed having community violence and safety as a topic of a future town hall.

The third district committee representative, Lorene King, said she hopes the town hall will help the community mobilize to help address violence across Peoria.

“Instead of just going to vigils and saying ‘what a shame it is’, why not go talk to those people to find out what they think some good strategies would be to lessen the violence, because it is like a pandemic also, and you can’t cure it with a shot,” King said.

The committee discussed changing town halls from being monthly series, to quarterly town halls held four times a year. The town hall is currently planned for January.

Peoria Police Assistant Police Chief Bradley Dixon also updated the committee on the fight that broke out in Peoria High School on Sep. 17.

“Logistically, it was pretty difficult to get the scene under control, but once we had enough personnel there it went pretty smoothly after that,” Dixon said.

Dixon said police have met with Peoria Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat and partnered with the school to increase their presence at and support the school.

“We really wanted to show support to the students there and let them know that we are behind them and supporting them, and we know that the vast majority of students were not involved in that,” Dixon said.

Anyone who would like information on how to attend the next meeting can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.