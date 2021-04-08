Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations plans to continue town hall series this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations held a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.

The main goal of the committee is to help improve interactions between police and citizens. One of the main discussion points during the meeting was the status of its town hall series.

The Committee finished its first three-part town hall series last month. Committee Chair Andre Allen said they hope to expand the town halls and to possibly include guest speakers.

“That’s why we did a three-part series pilot, not to say everything went right or everything went wrong, We know we need to add some more substance to it to make it impactful,” Allen said.

The committee is currently planning to reboot the town hall series in June.

Allen also said he would like the committee to work on outreach to increase attendance during their meetings and town halls.

“If we want this committee to be utilized and be a true service to the community we have to get the word out, and we can’t rely on the traditional means of social media posts,” Allen said.

Peoria Police Interim Chief Doug Theobald also updated the committee on Peoria’s Search for their next police chief.

Theobald said the applicant pool is being reduced and interviews are being scheduled.

“April will be the month for the interview process, and they are still shooting for mid-May to make an offer to someone,” Theobald said.

Anyone who would like to attend the next virtual meeting can contact Christina Kirby at ckirby@peoriagov.org for the Zoom link.

The City of Peoria’s Advisory Committee on Police Community Relations meetings are recorded and can be watched on the City of Peoria’s Youtube page.