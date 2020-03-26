Advocate BroMenn, Eureka build tents to handle potential surge of COVID-19 patients

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Advocate Medical Centers in Normal and Eureka will be putting tents outside facilities to handle a possible increase in patients due to COVID-19.

These tents will be used just like an emergency department to screen patients for the virus.

Patients who don’t have COVID-19 will be directed to the permanent emergency department.

Testing in the tents allows for a greater protection of patients and staff by separating from people in the hospital.

“We are waiting for air handlers to be installed, we’ve got bathroom facilities. it’s an area where once a patient is triaged and we decide where a patient with symptoms needs to be treated and where a patient without symptoms needs to be treated,” said Dr. James Nevin, Advocate BroMenn and Advocate Eureka chief medical officer

The tents are expected to be functional shortly.

Both hospitals have also postponed non-urgent surgeries and have implemented visitor restrictions. Forcing visitors and delivery workers to be medically screened before entering the hospital.

BroMenn is currently treating two patients with COVID-19 and are isolated from other patients.