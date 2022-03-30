PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 25 people from Peoria and Chicago gathered at the House of Hope in Peoria Wednesday morning for a bus send-off to the Illinois State Capitol.

They are headed to Survivors Speak Illinois, hosted by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice. There, crime survivors and their families will share their stories and demand more victim advocacy and resources.

One mother of a victim, Mikayla Valentine, said the power of counseling services has helped her family greatly. Valentine said she believes more resources like those can really change the outcome of those suffering.

“What I would like to see today is more wisdom, more knowledge on how to overcome the issues we have faced, and to be able to realize that there is light at the end of the tunnel. We are not alone,” said Valentine.

The group will be asking for 15 trauma centers across Illinois. As well as $22.5 million to help organizations that are geared towards those who have suffered from crime.