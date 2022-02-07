Affidavit of probable cause reveals more details behind Washington child’s death

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A probable cause affidavit revealed three-month-old Cree Dax Lane Van Winsen returned from OSF earlier in the day before losing consciousness and ultimately dying in late January.

The affidavit said Cree was left alone with his father, 29-year-old Zachary David Van Winsen, who has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in the case.

On Jan. 19, Washington first responders were dispatched to a call about an infant in distress. The three-month-old was taken to OSF St. Francis in Peoria, where CT scans revealed, “significant bilateral hematomas and hemorrhages, specifically in the subdural and subarachnoid spaces, consistent with non-accidental trauma,” according to documents.

Doctors clarified that the type of injury to the eyes Cree was, “severe bilateral retinal hemorrhaging appearing in all layers of the retina,” and “indicative of mechanisms of nonaccidental head trauma, including the violent shaking of a child.”

Cree died days later on Jan. 21.

Two days later, an autopsy from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood revealed Cree suffered “abusive head trauma” by another.

The affidavit also revealed the day Cree died, Zachary had fed Cree a bottle while holding him in a rocking reclining chair. Zachery said Cree had spit up after the feeding but appeared to be fine after spitting up.

Zachary reportedly continued to hold Cree while rocking him in the chair and watching television. Zachary said he looked down at Cree while rocking and Cree was fine, but after a minute passed, he checked on Cree again and noticed he was pale.

Zachary then sat Cree up and found him to be completely unresponsive. He then called Cree’s mother, who told him to call 911.

No report of any recent trauma was given, the affidavit read.

According to medical professionals, Zachary’s account would not explain Cree’s severe injuries shown during their examinations.

After completing a full medical work-up of Cree, doctors found no medical cause for Cree’s unresponsive state other than trauma.

Read the full affidavit by clicking the link below: